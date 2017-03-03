Jane Fonda Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted as a Child

Jane Fonda has bravely opened up about her past experience with abuse and revealed for the first time in an interview that she was sexually assaulted.

(Photo: Instagram/@netaporter )

While speaking to Brie Larson for an interview for The EDIT, Fonda got brutally honest about her past experiences.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss,” she said. “I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.”

Throughout the years she has become an advocate for women’s rights and a passionate voice against domestic violence. An outspoken proponent of the women’s rights movement, she founded the Jane Fonda Center for Adolescent Reproductive Health, which works to prevent teen pregnancy.

The horrible experiences of her own past help her connect to the women and children she works with now.

“I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape. They think, ‘It must have been because I said ‘no’ the wrong way,’ ” she said.

Her goal now is to help victims “realize that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.