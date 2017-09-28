Breaking: Jamiroquai Keyboardist Toby Smith Dead at 46

Jamiroquai keyboardist Toby Smith passed away Tuesday at age 46, the band’s fan site Funkin shared on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness to hear and relay the news that original Jamiroquai keyboard player Toby Smith died on 11th April 2017,” the post read. “This is a very sad day for all Jamiroquai fans. Much love to his wife, children and the rest of his family.”

Smith was a founding member of the British funk band and left in 2002 to spend more time with his family.

Smith’s bandmate, Jay Kay, posted a lengthy message on Facebook paying tribute to his friend, sharing that Smith had battled an illness prior to his death.

“Toby had fought this voracious illness with his own indefatigable and stubborn brand of spirit and courage for a very long time, and until fairly recently, had shown all the signs of beating it, only for it to take him away so cruelly from his wife, his children, his relations and his many friends,” he wrote. “I will miss you so much Tobesman. I will always be so proud of you. Ride the wind buddy, nothing can stop you now.”

Jamiroquai’s original bassist, Stuart Zender, wrote on Instagram, “I love you so much. My big brother Toby crossed over to the other side … The most talented musician I have ever had the honor to make music with.”

