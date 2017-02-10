Jamie Lynn Spears Announced Daughter Maddie Has Been Released

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter has been released from the hospital.

Maddie Aldridge is heading home after being treated for serious injuries she suffered in an ATV accident. The 8-year-old took a helicopter out of the city and her mom took the chance to mark the happy moment and thank the team who saved her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:17am PST

“Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover,” she wrote. “Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”

In a Womanista exclusive interview with Spears, she gets candid about motherhood and the highs and lows. We are so glad this latest hurdle had a happy ending for this mama and her baby!

This story first appeared at Womanista.