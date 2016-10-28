James Packer Representative Releases Statement About Mariah Carey

Since the news dropped that pop superstar Mariah Carey and her billionaire fiancé called it quits, there has been heavy speculation as to the cause of the split. A rep for James Packer has now made a statement about Mariah Carey, and the entire ordeal is turning into a battle of he-said she-said.

A rep for James Packer recently gave a statement to People. The source said, that it was “typical Mariah to just twist things that don’t sound good to her.”

The source continued by saying, “They split because she has issues. James is definitely an oddball, but a brilliant great guy. To put her issues on James is ridiculous.”

The 48-year-old billionaire’s rep was clearly referring to a statement from Mariah’s team that said James was not in a “mentally healthy place.”

A source close to the “We Belong Together” singer said, “James has not been in a mentally healthy place. His behavior was not a desirable situation for Mariah so she unfortunately had to leave him.”

Initial reports were claiming that the couple could possibly reunite in the future. However, Packer’s rep has insisted that they “definitely won’t be getting back together now.”

There have been several stories to come out that have reportedly been the cause of the rift between the couple. One claim was that Packer could no longer handle Mariah because of her “extravagant spending” and her obsession with her new reality series.

“James had huge reservations about Mariah’s new reality TV show and the fact that she was willing to expose their lives to the world,” a source close to the couple told Woman’s Day magazine.

Another incident that impacted their relationship was when Mariah would not attend Packer’s birthday party.

A friend close to the couple told Page Six, “When she refused to come to Australia for [Packer’s sister’s] birthday party it created a lot of tension in the family.” The source continued, “His mom hated to even hear her name mentioned, and James’ tight circle of friends never really thought they would marry.”

The most recent incident that has circulated through the rumor mill is that one of Mariah’s sources claimed that Packer did “something really bad” with the singer’s assistant while on vacation in Greece. The source would not elaborate on what exactly “something really bad” means, but it seems like it was a significant mistake. After the alleged incident, the 46-year-old musician packed her bags and immediately returned back home to Los Angeles.

What do you think was the reason behind Mariah Carey and James Packer breaking up?

