Jake Paul Slammed for Saying Anxiety ‘Is Created by You’

YouTuber Jake Paul is getting slammed on social media after tweeting that anxiety “is created by you.” Followers from all over chimed in on the sensitive topic after the 23-year-old also encouraged his followers to take a moment for themselves and slow down. According to Mashable, in his tweet he wrote: “Remember anxiety is created by you sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy & that the answers will come,” before concluding with, “Chill your mind out.”

Fans were not happy about this one bit. In fact, one user on Twitter responded with a dose of sarcasm, writing: “I just screamed ‘be happy’ twelve times in the mirror. Hasn’t worked yet but I’m going for thirteen!! Thanks for the tip.”

WAS GONNA QUOTE THIS WITH A FUNNY DIG AT U BECAUSE THE RETWEETS WOULD BE FUN BUT PROBS WOULD BE BETTER TO JUST DIRECTLY LET YOU KNOW HOW BAD THIS IS: IT’S REALLY BAD!! AND WRONG AND HORRIBLY DANGEROUS AND YOU SHOULD DELETE THIS IMMEDIATELY BEFORE SOME 7 YEAR OLD BELIEVES IT — Andrew Lowe (@andrewlowe) February 17, 2020

“Just remember asthma is created all by you go outside just breathe [smiley face emoticon],” someone else said

Someone else sarcastically put together a grid that suggests the world’s population’s anxiety has completely gone following the tweet.

The world after seeing Jake Paul’s recent tweet pic.twitter.com/LqaJAEcmwn — a 🅙 (@alexmimeur) February 18, 2020

“Wow he’s so powerful, he cured anxiety,” one Twitter use responded with, while someone else echoed, “He cured my anxiety, no joke.”

While so many were quick to become angry with the YouTube star, one person did come to his defense.

I think he’s a little bit right. Not completely but a little. We all get caught up in stuff too much. — Oven (@DfghjJohnny) February 18, 2020

However, several others replied to that user in anger as well.

“Getting too caught up in stuff is BECAUSE of anxiety. it’s a medical condition, not when you just randomly overthink things,” one person replied.

One of Paul’s followers encouraged him to delete the Tweet — which he has done — and suggested that he could be doing more harm than good for those needing actual medical help.