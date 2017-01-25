Jacob Tremblay Joins The Cast Of The Predator Reboot

This just keeps getting better! Shane Black‘s Predator reboot already boasts an all-star cast, and now the film has brought on another rising actor.

Jacob Tremblay, star of the award-winning drama Room, has just been tapped to join the new film. The young actor – who’s only 10 years old – will play the son of Boyd Holbrook’s character.

Holbrook will be playing an ex-Marine who figures out the Predators exist. His son is Autistic, but has an incredible ability to learn other languages. This gift allows the son to help his father in tha battle against the aliens.

The film is being directed by Shane Black, best known for directing/co-writing Iron Man 3 (2013) and writing Lethal Weapon (1987). Black co-wrote The Predator script with Fred Dekker (RoboCop 3). Filming will begin next month in Vancouver.

The film is a sequel, not a reboot, and will acknowledge events from the first two films in the action series: Predator (1987) and Predator 2 (1990).

The cast features Narcos and Logan star, Boyd Holbrook (replaced Benicio Del Toro), as a Special Forces commando and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse, Office Christmas Party) as a scientist. Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, and Trevante Rhodes will also appear in the film.

The Predator hits theaters on February 9, 2018

