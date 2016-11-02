Italian Prince Filippo Corsini Killed In Cycling Crash In London

Italian prince Filippo Corsini was killed after being hit by a truck while cycling to university on Oct. 31, the Evening Standard reports.

The 21-year-old heir to a noble family from Florence was on his way to Regent’s University in London, where he was studying international business, when he was struck by the vehicle. Corsini was reportedly dragged 30 yards across an intersection before medics were called, and the young heir was pronounced dead at the scene around a half an hour later.

The truck driver, a 42-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was arrested by authorities on suspicion of death by careless driving.

Regent’s University released a statement Wednesday: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Filippo’s family at this difficult time and also with all of his friends, fellow students and tutors. Filippo was a first-year BA International Business student who was held in high esteem by all.”

Corsini’s friends took to social media to mourn the loss of the prince, with one friend writing on Facebook: “With your smile, with the laughter you gave us and the great undertakings you accomplished with your beloved Claretta Bella, we will never forget you. Bye, Prince. RIP.”

Another said: “I cannot believe it, he was a wonderful boy. I think about his mother Clotilde, his grandfather Paolo and all the other relatives whom I don’t know. I hug them all, with huge sadness.”

Corsini is survived by his parents, Duccio and Clotilde, as well as two younger sisters.

