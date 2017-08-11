IT Trailer Sets All-Time Viewing Record, Crushes Fate Of The Furious

It’s official. The frightening new trailer for the upcoming film IT has terrorized its way across the Internet to becoming the most viewed trailer in a 24-hour period!

After being shared on Wednesday morning, the nightmare-inducing footage racked up more than 197 million views in only a day’s time. The insanely high number wreaked havoc on the previous record held by Fate of the Furious, which stood at 139 million views in a single day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trailer almost instantaneously rose to the No. 1 slot on YouTube’s trending videos and stayed there all throughout Wednesday and Thursday. IT was also trending globally on Twitter with Pennywise and “red balloon” emojis virtually taking over the Internet.

Learn more about the highly anticipated new film below.

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller IT, directed by Andy Muschietti (Mama), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

IT stars Bill Skarsgård (Allegiant, TV’s Hemlock Grove) as the story’s central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (TV’s Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween), Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic) and Jackson Robert Scott, making his film debut.

Muschietti directed IT from a screenplay by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by King. Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are the producers, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison, Jon Silk and Niija Kuykendall serving as executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), production designer Claude Paré (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), editor Jason Ballantine (The Great Gatsby), and costume designer Janie Bryant (TV’s Mad Men). The music was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema presents a Vertigo Entertainment/Lin Pictures/Katzsmith Production, IT.

Slated for release on September 8, 2017, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Entertainment Company.

Check out the haunting trailer above.

Up Next:

Are you excited for the remake to Stephen King’s horror classic? Let us know with your vote in the Anticipation Rankings below!

[Embed id=58242]It (2017)[/Embed]