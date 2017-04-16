IRS Empties Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott’s Bank Accounts

The IRS has reportedly drained the bank accounts of both Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott, Page Six reports. This news comes just a few weeks after the couple welcomes their fifth child.

The couple are said to owe tens of thousands of dollars to a series of creditors and now the U.S. government is taking matters into their own hands to recover the funds.

It is not known how much the couple owe in unpaid taxes. However it emerged last year that they had been issued with a lien for $707,487.30 in unpaid federal taxes for their 2014 bill alone.

Former 90210 star Tori is also known to owe over $87,000 in unpaid credit card debt to American Express. While, City National Bank is also claiming Tori and Dean defaulted on half of a 2012 $400,000 loan and wants reimbursement of Tori’s $17,000 overdraft.

On top of all of that, Dean’s ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace is chasing McDermott for more than $100,000 in back child support for their son Jack.

Dean only narrowly avoided jail last month, after paying her an installment of $2,500, while telling the court he had “fallen on hard times.”

Despite this enormous debt, the couple has not stopped their extravagant spending. McDermott reportedly showed off a brand new $15,000 motorcycle last month. And Tori seemed oblivious to any financial pressure this week, as she told People magazine she was thinking of having another baby.

“All my kids have their little pair, so I would be open to one more,” said the 43-year-old.

Tori, 43, and Dean have five children, Liam, 10, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and now baby son Beau.

