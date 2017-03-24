Iggy Azalea’s New Video Features The Strangest Kind Of Twerking

Iggy Azalea has made her return to the hip-hop world with a twerk-filled new music video.

Azalea’s notoriety grew after she signed to T.I.’s Grand Hustle Records and released the smash hit “Fancy” in 2014.

But her success came with a cost. She grew criticism from the hip-hop world due to her appropriation of black culture in her songs and videos.

This primarily comes from the fact that Azalea is from Australia and tends to rap with a southern drawl.

She also had a very public break-up with her fiance Nick Young, a player for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But it seems like Azalea is ready to put that all behind her with “Mo Bounce,” the latest single from her upcoming sophomore album Digital Distortian.

The rapper delivers an extremely repetitive hook of “Mo’ bounce in the motherf–kin’ house” over a driving EDM banger of a beat.

The song is one thing, but the video is a spectacle all it’s own.

Joined by a cavalcade of dancers, Azalea is seen in various shots around Hong Kong. Just about everyone featured throughout the clip is twerking, including the rapper herself.

Most notably, she’s seen laying on the floor in a few shots just oddly twerking on the ground.

But, that odd position aside, twerking enthusiasts should be pleased by all the dancing aside from that.

Watch the full video for Iggy Azalea’s “Mo Bounce” below.

Do you think “Mo Bounce” will send Iggy Azalea back to the top of the charts?

