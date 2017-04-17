Ice-T Unveils Wild Bedroom Details About He And Wife Coco

Coco Austin’s rapper husband Ice-T has dropped some seriously NSFW info about their sex lives, and these steamy details will make your jaw drop to the floor.

During an interview with Q magazine, Law & Order: Special VictimsUnit star Ice-T revealed that he and his blond bombshell wife like to enjoy “jungle sex.”

“There’s regular sex and then there’s jungle sex. You can be with your wife and just roll over on it. That’s just sex sex,” he said. “Jungle sex is when you know what it is that gets you turned on and you build up to it.”

Ice-T, 59, and Coco Austin, 38, have been married now for 15 years. They share a 16-month old daughter together named Chanel Nicole. Ice-T also has two kids from past relationships, a 41-year-old daughter named LeTesha and a 24-year-old son named Ice.

In his marriage to his Ice & Coco co-star, Ice-T explained that he is willing to do anything to “accommodate” his curvy partner.

“You’re taking foreplay a step further. Your girl might want you to put on some motherf***ing oil and figure skates for her. ‘What the f**k?’ Just put it on and I will f*** the s**t out of you.”

He continued by saying: “If you’re willing to accommodate the other one’s kinks, you’re gonna take that sex to another level. So that’s jungle sex.”

Ice-T views music as a great way to set the vibe in his home.

“I like Phil Collins, I like Sade, I like Enigma. You come to my house, you think you’re in a spa. All this ambient music playing,” he said. “I got aquariums and water features and s**t. That’s smooth.”

“You’re gonna have sex with your girl, you’re not gonna put on Fight The Power. That’s not gonna work. Or maybe it will if you’re gonna have jungle sex, I don’t know.”

Just by taking one glance at her Instagram page, it’s clear to see that Coco Austin likes to keep things sexy. She frequently posts scantily-clad snaps that put her infamous hourglass shape on full display, and her fans absolutely love it. Check out one of her latest revealing photos here.

