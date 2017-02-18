Husband Admits To Killing, Dismembering Wife Who Went Missing

The New York City Police Department is again digging through piles of garbage at local landfills, searching for the remains of a murdered woman, PEOPLE reports.

Friday night, NYPD formally charged Phillip Martin, a 42-year-old Brooklyn man, with the beating death and subsequent dismemberment of his wife, 43-year-old Diana Rodriguez-Martin. The publication obtained an NYPD statement which confirms Martin faces murder and concealment of a corpse charges. He allegedly confessed to his wife’s murder on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Diana was reported as missing on Feb. 13, with the last time anyone seeing her was on Jan. 16.

According to investigators, Martin allegedly told them that after beating his wife to death, he chopped her up and disposed of her body, placing her remains in several garbage bags.

“Her remains have not yet been recovered,” the NYPD said in their statement.

Martin has not entered a plea to the charges against him. The NYPD confirm Martin has three prior arrests—two of them for allegedly attacking his wife.

Unfortunately, this is the second case for New York City detectives with similar situations. Last month, a 40-year-old sex offender was arrested in connection with the discovery of a dead woman’s party parts at a waste station in the Bronx.

Somorie Moses faces concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence charges. He was arrested at his Brooklyn home, where police allegedly found a woman’s head inside his freezer — along with a pair of hands and feet.

A woman’s headless torso and a footless leg were discovered by a sanitation worker at the Metropolitan Transfer Station in the Bronx’s Hunts Point neighborhood on Jan. 17.

More: WWE Stars React To Death Of Ivan Koloff | 18-Year-Old Convicted For Shooting Friend, Posing For ‘Selfie’ While He Died | Aaron Carter Attacked On Stage After Making Racist Joke About Opening Act

[H/T PEOPLE]