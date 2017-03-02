Hugh Jackman Reveals He Was Treated for Skin Cancer for the Fifth Time

Hugh Jackman reminds his followers of the importance of wearing sunscreen, PEOPLE reports.

The Wolverine star, 48, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal he was treated for skin cancer on his nose for the fifth time. Jackman shared a photo of his bandaged nose after his operation.

“Another basal cell carcinoma,” he captioned the photo. “Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN.”

He was first treated for basal-cell carcinoma in November 2013. His wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, encouraged the actor to get the “mark” on his nose checked out and it turned out to be cancerous.

Jackman spoke about his battle with skin cancer in 2015. “It’s always a bit of a shock just hearing the word ‘cancer,’ ” he said. “Being an Australian it’s a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it.”

Basal-cell carcinoma is the most common form of cancer and is diagnosed over three million times throughout the year, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

An example of what happens when you don’t wear sunscreen. Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. PLEASE USE SUNSCREEN and get regular check-ups. A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 8, 2016 at 7:57am PST

