Whether you love them or love to hate them, these reality-show villains are super hot. You can’t help but be attracted to meat-eating meathead Chad Johnson from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, or America’s Next Top Model contestant Jade Cole, who is definitely not “America’s Next Top Best Friend.” You know they’re bad, and you probably groan every time they’re on the screen, but there’s a reason the Kardashians went out with Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom. They’re terrible, they’re good TV — and they’re good-looking!

Frequently, these baddies’ good looks are the root cause of their villainy. Much like The Bachelorette’s Jordan Kimball, they believe themselves to be too hot to follow the rules, too shiny-haired and ripped to be nice to their castmates. As proved by Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, they don’t care if they cause drama or tears, their hot faces and bodies will likely get them out of whatever situation they cause.

There are villains on every reality show, but we have selected the absolute hottest from Big Brother, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Selling Sunset, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Laguna Beach, The Apprentice and more. Keep scrolling to see our picks for the hottest reality-TV villains. We know you hate them, but we also know you can’t stop gawking at them!

Danielle Staub, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

There is no one leggy Danielle Stuab wouldn’t fight with on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In her intro, Staub famously said: “You either love me or hate me. There is no in-between with me.” Unfortunately, most people felt the latter, and Staub left the show.

Kenya Moore, ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Whether she wants to admit it or not, Kenya Moore was the villain of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former actress seems to love nothing more than to come when she isn’t called for, making every situation about her. At least she looks amazing while doing it!

Juan Pablo Galavis, ‘The Bachelor’

No one wanted to fall in love with Juan Pablo, not even the contestants on Season 18 of The Bachelor. Could it be his anti-gay sentiments? Or the fact that he was just downright rude to the women he was supposed to be dating? He was actually pretty cute, but was he too awful for that to really even matter?

Farrah Abraham, ‘Teen Mom’

Teen Mom and Celebrity Big Brother UK star Farrah Abraham always seems to wind up as the villain. But no matter if she’s fighting with fellow teen moms or giving her daughter a ton of money for losing a tooth, Abraham stays hot.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard, ‘Flavor Of Love’

New York is scary — scary hot. The Flavor of Love star was a villain on both Season 1 and Season 2.

Chad Johnson, ‘The Bachelorette’

Season 12 Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson was obsessed with meat, working out and destroying anyone who got in the way of him winning JoJo’s heart – especially Alex Woytkiw.

Brandi Glanville, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Fans love to hate this Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star who lives to stir the pot. She also loves to fling wine into her castmates’ faces, and talk about her messy split from Eddie Cibrian. All that aside, she’s gorgeous and rich.

Rachel Reilly, ‘Big Brother’

This Big Brother star of Seasons 12 and 13 was once almost evicted because of her annoying showmance with Brendon Villegas, who proposed on-air. But love her or hate her, she deserves to be remembered as super hot.

Jordyn Woods, ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Super-hot Jordyn Woods could have had it all, but she threw away her amazing life with Kylie Jenner for serial cheater Tristan Thompson.

Olivia Caridi, ‘The Bachelor’

This beautiful Bachelor blonde compared being in the house with fellow contestant Amanda Stanton to watching MTV’s Teen Mom. Fans of the reality series immediately identified her as Season 20’s villain.

Dr. Will Kirby, ‘Big Brother’

Will Kirby gaslighted his way to a win on Big Brother 2. However you feel about this half of the Chilltown alliance, you can’t deny he has a super-handsome face.

Scott Disick, ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

For many years on KUWTK, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex was the reality show’s prime villain. Now that he’s got himself together, we can really appreciate his good looks.

Omarosa, ‘The Apprentice’

Attractive, demanding and manipulative, this breakout star from the first season of Donald Trump’s The Apprentice really knows how to bring the drama. She was even able to use her reality-TV career to secure a position in President Trump’s White House.

Kristin Cavallari, ‘Laguna Beach’

This Laguna Beach villain has really changed since her time on the MTV series and its spinoff, The Hills. While she may have put the “B” in Laguna Beach, Cavallari is now a mom, and the star of her own series, Very Cavallari.

Tristan Thompson, ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Everyone thought Khloé Kardashian was in a stable, happy relationship until Tristan Thompson showed his true colors, cheating on her with several women, including Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods. All that said, we understand why Khloé fell for this blink-and-you’ll-miss-him KUWTK guest star — he’s cute!

Corinne Olympios, ‘The Bachelor’

She may have wanted to “Make America Corinne Again,” but this Season 21 Bachelor contestant just made everyone mad. On the show, Corinne Olympios was blond, gorgeous — and lived to gloat about sucking face with that season’s bachelor, Nick Viall.

Jade Cole, ‘America’s Next Top Model’

This leggy, gorgeous Season 6 America’s Next Top Model star wants you to remember that the show is not called America’s Next Top Best Friend.

Colton Underwood, ‘The Bachelor’

Colton was the biggest villain of Season 23 of the Bachelor — and he was the star of the show! The guy wouldn’t take no for an answer from his now-girlfriend–Cassie Randolph. His broad shoulders and sparkly blue eyes only slightly make up for the way he treated Tayisha Adams and Hannah Godwin during fantasy suites. We said SLIGHTLY!

Courtney Robertson, ‘The Bachelor’

This Season 16 Bachelor contestant was so despised she was booed during the live reunion. (But she’s still toned, tanned and gorgeous.)

Amanda Zuckerman, ‘Big Brother’

Amanda was the villain of Big Brother Season 15 due to her manipulative and threatening personality. But her pretty face combined with her devious tricks kept her in the house for quite a while.

Jax Taylor, ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The Vanderpump Rules star is known for cheating, acting impulsively — and being super hot.

Chima Simone, ‘Big Brother’

This Big Brother Season 11 houseguest was so poorly behaved the producers kicked her off the show. But, hey, she’s really pretty!

Gordon Ramsay, ‘Masterchef,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Yes, he’s kind of terrifying, but the celebrity chef has a hot British accent and steely blue eyes.

Angelina Pivarnick, ‘The Jersey Shore’

Angelina was the least-liked person on The Jersey Shore. She fought constantly with everyone – once even slapping Pauly D across the face. At least she’s pretty on the outside.

Phi Phi O’Hara, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Fans have frequently referred to this Drag Race star as a supervillain. Luckily her lewks were super-fierce.

Alex Woytkiw, ‘The Bachelorette’

The pint-sized Marine with a dazzling smile seemed like a good guy when he first went head-to-head with Bachelorette Season 12 villain Chad Johnson, but he quickly became a villain himself when he became obsessed with ousting Chad — and revealing how evil he was to JoJo.

Christine Quinn, ‘Selling Sunset’

This reality star is a blond bombshell with a mean streak. She received villain status when she made her sweet castmate Crishell cry at a party.

Davina Potratz, ‘Selling Sunset’

Davina is one of those people who describes themselves as “blunt” or as someone who “tells it like it is.” She’s actually a villain for the way she totally sold out Crishell on Selling Sunset. She is a stunner, though.

Simon Cowell, ‘America’s Got Talent’

You love to hate this reality-TV judge. Sure, he says harsh things on American Idol and beyond, but he’s also hot in a distinguished sort of way.

Spencer Pratt, ‘The Hills’

You loved him, you hated him and he ended up with Heidi Montag anyway. As seen on TV, this villain from The Hills is undeniably blond, handsome and manipulative.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., ‘The Bachelor’

The star of Season 22 of The Bachelor became the villain of his own season when he broke up with Becca Kufrin (after he proposed to her!) for Lauren Burnham. While he’s definitely a silver-haired fox, he’s still seen as a stone-cold snake.

Catherine Agro, ‘The Bachelor’

Catherine Agro tried absolutely everything she could to steal Colton from all the other Bachelor contestants, including interrupting his conversations with other women a record five times before someone finally confronted her.

Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, ‘Survivor’

This hunky, three-time Survivor player always seemed to annoy his fellow contestants, aside from Amber Brkich, whom he married.

James Kennedy, ‘Vanderpump Rules’

We can’t stop watching this Vanderpump Rules DJ — even if he does treat people like garbage.

Jordan Kimball, ‘The Bachelorette’

There’s nothing wrong with this Season 14 Bachelorette contender besides the fact that he never seems to stop talking about how good-looking he is.

Nick Viall, ‘The Bachelor’

Here’s yet another Bachelor star who was the villain of his own season. But we’ll suffer through his reality adventures (on Bachelor in Paradise, too) because he’s just so nice to look at!

Lamar Odom, ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Lam-Lam is a villain because he broke Khloé Kardashian’s heart — and ours. Until we found out he was a serial cheater, we loved watching him and his sweet KUWTK marriage.