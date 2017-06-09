Edgar Wright Comments On Potential Hot Fuzz Sequel

Hot Fuzz (2007), the hilarious homage to buddy cop movies and the middle film in the outrageously and uproariously funny Three Flavours Cornetto film trilogy (which also includes 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, 2013’s The World’s End) could get a sequel down the road.

While promoting his latest film Baby Driver, Edgar Wright revealed that he has pondered the possibility a Hot Fuzz sequel and even spitballed ideas with its star and co-writer Simon Pegg.

“I’ve definitely had some ideas and me and Simon [Pegg] have even talked about it at points,” Wright told Cinema Blend when asked about a Hot Fuzz sequel, “but it’s that thing of, do I want to spend three years of my life doing that? Or do I wanna, if I have the opportunity to tell a new story, would I do that? If somebody said to me, if Baby Driver 2, if that kind of came up, it would be like, ‘I have ideas.’ I would never say never, and you’re not wrong to say that that’s the one that you could do further installments.”

However, before you go firing your gun in the air and yelling, ‘Aaaaaaah!’ keep in mind that Wright has built a solid reputation on his ability to come up with fresh ideas, so don’t expect him to revisit the world of super-cop Nicholas Angel (Pegg) and his bumbling partner Danny Butterman anytime soon.

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

The cast also features Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, The Walking Dead), Eiza Gonzalez (Jem and the Holograms), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), and Jamie Foxx (Amazing Spider-Man 2).

It was written and directed by Edgar Wright, and produced by Nira Park, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Edgar Wright, Adam Merims, James Biddle, Rachel Prior, Liza Chasin, and Michelle Wright are executive producers.

Baby Driver will race into theaters on June 28, 2017.