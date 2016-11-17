Holmes And Watson Adds Slew Of New Cast Members

Sony Pictures’ Holmes & Watson is filling out its roster as the production has now added several new cast members. The upcoming film stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, and now actors Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, and Rebecca Hall are all attached to co-star in the movie.

Rob Brydon will portray the Scotland Yard head Inspector Lestrade, according to Deadline. The 51-year-old actor was last seen in The Huntsman 2, Cinderella, and The Trip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kelly MacDonald will take on the role of Mrs. Hudson, Holmes and Watson’s housekeeper at the infamous home on 221B Baker Street. The Scottish is most known for her appearances in Boardwalk Empire and No Country For Old Men. Macdonald recently wrapped filming on Simon Curtis’ untitled project on A.A. Milne, in which she starred alongside Dohmnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie. She can also been seen in Netflix’s Black Mirror, in the “Hated In The Nation” episode.

Rebecca Hall is set to portray the first female doctor to practice in London, Dr. Grace Hart. Hall’s name has been circulating in awards-season discussions lately for her role in the indie film Christine.

Only a few days ago, the Holmes & Watson added actress Lauren Lapkus to the cast. She is most known for her roles in Jurassic World, Orange is the new Black, and the Adam Sandler comedy Blended. She also has a recurring role in the forthcoming Judd Apatow HBO series titled Crashing.

Lapkus will be taking on the role of Millie, who has a mind that challenges Sherlock and as a result, the iconic detective has developed a bit of an obsession with her.

The forthcoming comedy marks the reunion of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. The actors previously appeared in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby as well as Step Brothers. Ferrell will be portraying Sherlock Holmes while John C. Reilly will be taking on the role of his sidekick Dr. Watson.

The film is being helmed by Etan Cohen, whose writing credits include: Tropic Thunder, Men in Black 3, and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. Cohen is directing the film after a script he wrote based upon Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes tales, but with a PG-13 comic feel.

The film is being produced by Jimmy Miller’s Mosaic, Adam McKay at Gary Sanchez, and Clayton Townsend. Overseeing the project for Columbia is Jonathan Kadin as well as Chris Henchy and Jessica Elbaum from Gary Sanchez.

What are your thoughts about these latest additions to the cast of Holmes & Watson?

[H/T Deadline]