Hillary Clinton Meets Game Of Thrones In This Borderline NSFW Photo

In a hilariously doctored photo, Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton just got thrust into HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones, and the results are incredibly funny.

The humorous image shows Hillary Clinton’s face photoshopped onto the body of Emilia Clarke’s Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen. The photo is from the iconic scene when Khaleesi’s dragons were born from the fire, and she was left naked in the ashes after the flames melted away her clothes.

The image was tweeted from Cavaliers shooting guard Iman Shumpert. The NBA baller shared the pic with the caption: “Get out and vote. Exercise your right. This may [be] the most important election to date. #imwithher2016.”

Get out and vote. Exercise your right. This may the most important election to date. #imwithher2016 pic.twitter.com/3f69Uwwc6p — Iman Shumpert I (@imanshumpert) November 8, 2016

Ever since Shumpert shared the Hillary Clinton/ Game of Thrones image, social media users have been sounding off with their opinions on the picture. Some people on Twitter seemed to be favorable of likening Hillary Clinton to the Queen of Dragons.

@imanshumpert this is amazing!!!! Love it!! — Teresa Whittaker (@twhittaker26) November 8, 2016

While there were a slew of Shumpert’s followers that liked the image, there was definitely a fair share of Twitter users that were not loving the picture.

@imanshumpert now I’m thinking about Hillary naked. Thanks a lot. — Pabst Benatar (@330in513) November 8, 2016

@imanshumpert Why you gotta insult Game of Thrones like that man. — Parteek Dole (@pDole95) November 8, 2016

In addition to this Hillary Clinton/Daenerys Targaryen mash-up pic, the author of the Song of Ice and Fire book series that serves as the basis for HBO hit show Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin, has been joining the campaign for the Democratic nominee.

George R.R. Martin made a surprise appearance in Santa Fe on Saturday to encourage voters to cast their ballots. His visit came only a day after publishing a scathing blog post in which he denounced Republican nominee Donald Trump. “In my lifetime, there has never been a presidential candidate more unfit to lead this nation,” Martin wrote about the GOP nominee.

What is your reaction to this Hillary Clinton image that was given the Game of Thrones treatment?

