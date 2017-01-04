Hilary Duff’s Flight Got Delayed So She Posted A Pic Of Herself Sunbathing In The Water

Hilary Duff‘s flight home from her vacation destination got delayed. Clearly the mishap wasn’t an issue because the former Disney channel star was able to go straight back to the pool to share an Instagram pic with her followers.

The 29-year-old actress shared the photo with the caption: “Delayed flight means one more day. No prob.”

Delayed flight means one more day. No prob. 💅🏻🌴🌺 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

In the photo, Duff is seen hanging out in the shallow end of the pool while rocking a black and white striped one-piece swimsuit with a huge white flower tucked above her ear.

Since posting the snap on Instagram on Tuesday evening, Duff’s fun snap has received more than 233k likes from her 7.1 million followers.

Over the course of her exotic beach vacation in Hawaii, the Younger star shared a slew of snaps on social media. Duff had tons of fun in the sun while taking a dip in the ocean, surfboarding, chowing down on snow cones, and chilling with her friends and son, Luca.

Duff even posted several photos on Instagram to ring in the New Year. One snap showed a message that Duff wrote to her followers in the sand: “Everything is going to be awesome!”

The former Lizzie McGuire star shared the picture with the caption: “Happy #nye #2017.”

Happy #nye #2017❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:36pm PST

Another New Year’s post was a beautifully color photograph showing Duff seated in front of an intricately painted wall. She posted the photo with the simple caption: “#2017.”

🤙🏻#2017 🌺 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Noticeably absent from the holiday vacation was Duff’s now ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh. The two recently called it quits after only two months of dating.

To keep up with Hilary Duff, follow her on Instagram here.

What is your favorite Hilary Duff Instagram post?

