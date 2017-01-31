Hilary Duff Finally Tells All About Having A ‘Serious’ Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Walsh

Hilary Duff has decided to open up and speak about her romance with her former trainer, Jason Walsh.

The 29-year-old Younger actress decided to call it quits with Walsh in November of 2015, five months after going public with their relationship. In her interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff revealed that she had actually been dating Walsh for a lot longer than people realize and that the relationship was “serious.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were seeing each other for a while,” Duff told the magazine. “People don’t know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie].”

Duff also talked about taking the relationship public.

“I was like, ‘F**k it. He’s my boyfriend,’” she said. “I just needed to make sure it was right. People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

Although she did admit her and Walsh’s personal relationship affected their professional relationship.

“He’s like, ‘You don’t listen to me anymore! I give up!’” she shared. “I have a different trainer now.”

As for her ex-husband, Duff said they always tell each other when they start dating someone.

“We feel like it’s respectful to keep everybody in the loop,” she explained. “I don’t know as much about his life as he knows about mine because mine’s a lot more public.”

Duff has already bounced back from her relationship with Walsh. She is now dating musician Matthew Koma. The par made their red carpet debut at Entertainment Weekly’s pre Screen Actors Guild Awards party at Chateau Marmont.

More: Sofia Vergara Snapped Some Stunning Photos At The SAG Awards | ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Boyfriend | Cindy Crawford Reveals Beautiful Bikini Pic While Vacationing In Mexico | Kaley Cuoco’s Legs Were The Real SAG Awards Stars

[H/T ET]