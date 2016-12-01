Hilary Duff Splits From Personal Trainer Boyfriend Jason Walsh

Hilary Duff is single again.

The Younger star has split from boyfriend Jason Walsh.

A source confirmed that Duff and her personal trainer broke up just two months after going public with their relationship because they are at two different points in their lives, PEOPLE reports.

(Photo: Twitter/@people )

The 29-year-old star confirmed the rumors about them dating when she shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram in October, though people first speculated about their relationship in summer 2015.

The pair has split due to conflicting schedules and locations.

“They weren’t on the same page,” an insider said. “He wants to move to New York, but her life is in L.A.”

Are you sad to see them part ways?

Originally posted on Womanista.com.