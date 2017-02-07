Hilary Duff Shares Party Pic With Some ‘Wild Ones’

Ever since her debut on the Disney Channel as the lead character in Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff has honed a wholesome image in the public eye. She doesn’t find herself in the middle of massive controversies and, especially now that she has children, doesn’t catch a lot of flack from the media. However, as she’s shown on her Instagram, there’s nothing wrong with having an occasional “wild” night out.

Sayulita💛💚💙💜❤️with some wild ones. A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

A photo she posted on social media claims she’s out with some “wild ones,” which appear to be some of her close girlfriends who decided to have a fun night out. As any mom will tell you, being able to get out of the house for the night is a necessity, and Duff seemed to clearly have enjoyed herself, as evidenced by the massive grin on her face.

Duff has had a rough couple of years in the romance department, both with the ending of a marriage to NHL star Mike Comrie and the ending of a two-year relationship with Jason Walsh, resulting in Duff saying she wanted to avoid dating altogether.

Despite those romantic stumbles, Duff was recently spotted at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with a potential new beau, and now she’s having a fun night out with some of her girlfriends, so it looks like the star is recovering from the heartbreak and is ready to move on with her life.

Do you think Duff’s current relationship could be a serious one or could it just be a fling to keep her mind off things? Let us know in the comments!

