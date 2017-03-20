Hilary Duff Fans Go Wild Over Photo Of Son On His 5th Birthday

Hilary Duff‘s fans went absolutely crazy when the former Disney channel star posted her latest photo on Instagram this weekend. The 29-year-old shared an adorable pic of her son on his 5th birthday and Hilary’s loyal followers could not believe how big he looks in the snap.

Hey kid…. the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love …I hope you take it❤️Happy Birthday Luca Cruz. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

The Younger star captioned the photo: “Hey kid…. the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love…I hope you take it…Happy Birthday Luca Cruz.

The snap shows Hilary’s son, Luca, standing on a grassy hilltop with a gorgeous sunset illuminating the sky. Since posting on Instagram, the Lizzie McGuire alum’s pic racked up a massive amount of buzz with over 178k likes and hundreds of comments from her fans that simply could not believe how big and handsome her son is getting.

Earlier this month, Hilary Duff spoke out about the challenges of motherhood. The blond bombshell was featured on the cover of Redbook magazine and gave a candid interview with the publication about being a divorced mom.

“Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,’” Duff said. “I’m divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal. But it’s true, I do get a break.”

She continued by saying: “I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca. It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another. You get engaged: ‘When’s the wedding?’ You get married: ‘When’s the baby?’ You have a baby: ‘When’s the next one?’ … I’m cherishing the now. Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”

Considering she has far more responsibility than she did during her days as a child actress, Hilary explained that she is learning how to ask for help from others and how to build up undue stress on herself.

“As I get older, I feel more comfortable ‘leaning out,’” said Duff. “I don’t need to cram every day full, because I can and because I’m capable. I have worked my whole life… I have a child; it’s totally fine to not be slammed all the time. It feels really good to not be on someone else’s schedule — besides Luca’s. I’m basically his chauffeur!”

