Hilary Duff’s Ex-Husband Mike Comrie Being Investigated For Rape

Hilary Duff‘s ex-husband and former NHL star Mike Comrie is under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly raping a woman at his L.A. home, but he claims it was consensual, TMZ reports.

Police sources have told TMZ that the woman claims she met up with Comrie at a bar Saturday night and went back to his West Los Angeles condo. She claims he raped her multiple times.

The unnamed woman has allegedly said she almost immediately went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center nearby, and a rape kit was administered.

According to TMZ, sources connected with Comrie say he’s known the woman for a long time and acknowledges that they both have had sex, but insists she gave full consent. The sources also say the encounter was a 3-way and the other woman has not filed any complaint.

TMZ has also learned that Comrie has not spoken to cops.

