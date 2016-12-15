Here Are Some Things Coming To Netflix In January 2017

Netflix is bringing a whole list of new titles to the streaming service just after the first of the year. That means you can officially add binge-watching to your list of New Year’s resolutions and knock it out in the first month of the year.

Whether you’re looking for a few older movies you haven’t seen in a while, such as Braveheart or Caddyshack, or kids movies to entertain the little ones, such as Bee Movie or Nancy Drew, Netflix has got you covered in January. What’s more, the service has added classics like ET, superhero movies, such as a few of the Superman sequels, and a few modern hits like Ocean’s Twelve and Alice: Through The Looking Glass.

Of course, what would a new month’s worth of movies and shows be without new Netflix Original Series? January includes A Series of Unfortunate Events, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and Frontier: Season 1 (starring Jason Momoa).

Here is a partial list of the titles coming in January – A full list will be available later in the month.

January 1st

The Parent Trap Caddyshack Nancy Drew Braveheart Boogie Nights Bee Movie Dreamcatcher Superman II Superman III Superman IV: Quest For Peace Superman Returns Collateral Damage Justin Bieber: Never Say Never E.T. The

Extra Terrestrial & His Adventures On Earth

Hugo The Shining Vanilla Sky Ocean’s Twelve. V For Vendetta Around The World In 80 Days License To Drive

January 3rd

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 January 6th Tarzan And Jane: Season 1 One Day At A Time Coin Heist

January 7th

Under The Shadow Alpha And Omega 7: The Big

Fureeze

January 9th Best And Most Beautiful Things Ratchet & Clank January 10th Jim Gaffigan: Cinco We’re Lalaloopsy: Season 1 Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 Theo Who Lived

January 11th

As I Open My Eyes Alice: Through The Looking Glass Bates Motel: Season 4

January 13th

A Series Of Unfortunate Events It Follows Aquarius

January 14th

Camp X-Ray Cardboard Boxer

January 15th

A Beautiful Now Hostage To The Devil Pocoyo: Seasons 1 & 2

January 16th

Wartime Portraits: Season 1 Flash Of Genius

Halloweed

The

RezortJanuary 17th

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics Ixcanul Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

January 19th

Señora Acero: Season 3 The Similars Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body Friday Night Tykes: Season 3 Good Kids Imprisoned

January 20th

Voltron: Legendary Defender Frontier: Season 1 Papa

January 24th

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy Gad Gone Wild Hieronymus Bosch: Touched By The Devil Kill Command

January 27th

Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh: Season 2

Kazoops! Season 2

January 28th

Ripper Street: Series 4

January 30th

Antibirth Swing State January 31st Bill Burr

Stand Up Special

