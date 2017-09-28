‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Chef Paulie Giganti Found Dead In His Philadelphia Home

Sad news tonight, as it’s been confirmed that Paulie Giganti, a competing chef from the most recent season of Hell’s Kitchen, was found dead in his home earlier today.

Gigante, a 36-year-old Brooklyn-born chef, was found unresponsive in his home.

An official on the scene was quoted as saying, “There is no cause of death at this time as this just happened today, Police were at the scene.”

At the time of his death, Gigante ran the Philidelphia-based restaurant Birra.

Gigante starred in the 16th Season of Gordon Ramsay reality cooking competition show Hell’s Kitchen.

That season ran from September of 2016 through February of 2017.

Even though he didn’t win the top prize, Giganti did make it to the top five, being eliminated in the January 19th episode.

Being a chef wasn’t Gigante’s first career choice, believe it or not.

In a past interview he talked about how he got his start in the restaurant business through a job in college.

He explained, “I got into a little bit of a trouble…and I had a chef, who was working at the restaurant who said, look, kid, you’ve got a little talent for this. You can keep ripping and running and hit that jail cell, or you can do something that you’ll always find work.”

Later adding, “He kind of took me under his wing, showed me a things. I just worked diligently for him, and it was just a job that I had that I enjoyed. I figured out that I was actually good at it, and then, so the story goes.”

Our condolences to Gigante’s family and friends during this difficult time.

