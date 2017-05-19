Heidi Montag Puts On Bikini Display At London Hotel Pool

Heidi Montag has been living it up in London with her husband Spencer Pratt.

The 30-year-old reality star recently showed off her amazing physique following her wild night on the town. The former Celebrity Big Brother cast member stripped down to a white and pink bikini before stepping into the pool at her hotel in the capital.

Once in the pool, The Hills star wet her hair and wrung out the excess water. She went for a brief swim, seemingly enjoying her alone time. When she was done, she was seen drying off wrapped up in a white beach towel.

The recent Celebrity Big Brother appearance didn’t seem to wreck havoc on her figure, unlike her husband Spencer who has complained about gaining weight.

On his return to Los Angeles on Monday, Pratt stated, “Taking 20lbs of fat back home with me.”

Taking 20lbs of fat back home with me — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 5, 2017

It seems Montag’s pool time was one of her more tamed days. The reality star was featured in a Snapchat video recorded by her Celebrity Big Brother co-star Jamie O’Hara. Heidi is seen playfully spanking Ola Jordan as the former Strictly star twerks in front of her while on a night out at The Libertine club.

The evening reportedly started out a lot more civilized as Ola and James Jordan were joined by Heidi and Spencer along with Spencer’s sister Stephanie for a meal at Bocca Di Lupo restaurant.

From dinner, the night just got more wild. They were all in fine form after a few glasses of wine.

Ballroom pro James retweeted a host of messages from fans about their wild antics, seemingly approving of the suggestion the straight-talking duo get their own show.

