HBO Announces Game Of Thrones ‘Bend The Knee’ Golden Ale

While HBO has yet to announce when the highly anticipated seventh season of Game of Thrones will begin airing, they’re attempting to tide fans over in the form of a new partnership with Brewery Ommegang.

Announcing the “Bend The Knee” Golden Ale, this new beer commemorates the three main Houses featured in the series, with individual bottles showcasing the Stark, Targaryen, and Lannister family seals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The bottles should be on shelves in time for Memorial Day later this year. The limited edition brew will come in a 750mL matte black bottle, and the beer itself will be 9% ABV.\

Ommegang states the alcohol will be “brewed with pils malt and flaked oats and hopped with Saaz, Bravo, and Styrian Golding hops,” and also features “wildflower honey added during fermentation.”

Located in Cooperstown, New York, Ommegang was founded 20 years ago and focuses their craft brewing with Belgian practices.

Visit the brewery’s website to see if they distribute to a store near you.

MORE: Dragons Return In New Game of Thrones Set Photos / New Game Of Thrones Story Details Revealed By George R.R. Martin / Connor McGregor Will Not Be In Game Of Thrones /Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams Explains How She’s Saying Goodbye To Arya Stark / George R.R. Martin To Release New Game Of Thrones Story In 2017 / A Different Game Of Thrones Actor Nearly Played King Robert / Five Game Of Thrones Spinoff Ideas / Spinoff Plans Update / Oona Chaplin Speaks Out About The Game Of Thrones’s Nudity And Porn / Iain Glen Explains Why Game Of Thrones Season 7 Is Taking So Long To Make / Game of Thrones Spinoff Plans Confirmed by HBO Boss / Major Character Is Back In Game Of Thrones Set Photos / Game Of Thrones Season 7 Plot Leaks Online / Game of Thrones Season 7 Rumors Hint at Family Conflict / Game Of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Thinks Winds Of Winter Will Be Out This Year / Game Of Thrones Is Most Torrented Show Of 2016

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in the summer of 2017.

[Embed id=29782]Game of Thrones[/Embed]