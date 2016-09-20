Harry Potter’s Home Is Up For Sale

Attention all Harry Potter heads, you can now live in the cupboard under the stairs!

That’s right, the real Harry Potter home located on iconic ‘Privet Drive’ is for sale for almost half a million pounds, roughly $651,000 in USD. The home is actually a quaint three-bedroom in Martins Heron, Bracknell with a lovely garden space.

Four Privet Drive was chosen as the home of the Dursley’s for the 2001 film in which a young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) was gravely mistreated by his aunt, uncle, and spoiled cousin. They forced him to live in a cramped cupboard under the stairs so his strange “tricks” would be hidden away from the public.

It wasnt until thousands of owls delivered letters from Hogwarts through every hole in the house that Harry learned of his wizarding legacy and was eventually rescued by Hagrid.

The actual home was only used for the first Harry Potter movie and was later replaced by a set. The current owners recently renovated the entire property, but kept the cupboard under the stairs intact for the fans.



While it would be amazing if a fan was able to purchase this legendary piece of movie magic, the owner is focusing on it’s more practical features like a short commute, new kitchen, and open living space to make a sale.

Either way, whoever ends up owning this home will live in an iconic piece of Harry Potter’s wizarding world and fans can still play pretend by staying in this Harry Potter themed hotel.