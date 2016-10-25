Guy Scares Friend As Clown, Gets Stabbed

When one teenager in Berlin, Germany tried to jump onto the creepy clown bandwagon, his plan completely backfired.

The 16-year-old was wearing a clown mask and carrying a hammer when he tried to scare one of his friends. The 14-year-old boy that was the victim of the prank then pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed the clown on his upper body, according to the German police.

The frightened 14-year-old then realized he knew the teenager dressed up as the clown when the older one removed the mask. The younger one then proceeded to administer first aid until the ambulance arrived, according to BuzzFeed. The police stated on Tuesday that the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The assailant was arrested and then handed over to his parents

The clown trend first began back in August in South Carolina. Since then, the creepy clown hysteria has gone global. People all over the world dressed as clowns have been wreaking havoc on their communities. Dozens of people in the US alone have been arrested for clown-related hoaxes, threats on social media, robberies, and stabbings.

Just recently, a clown was captured on home surveillance video trying to break into a man’s home in the middle of the night. Other incidents have included two men being chased by a knife-wielding clown in a park, clowns chasing an 8-year-old home after school, and even a creepy clown getting what was coming to him for trying to scare a group of friends on the road.

The creepy clown phenomenon has been so rampant that the White House even addressed the situation. “This is a situation that law enforcement is taking quite seriously,” a White House spokesman stated.

While there have been a slew of stories about creepy clowns trying to lure children into the woods, and chasing them with knives; some citizens have taken the law into their own hands and issued beat downs to clowns.

Not only are the creepy clowns ruining the characters for the children, but also they are messing everything up for the people that are full-time clowns.

One man named Jordan Jones that works as a clown in the state of Maryland said: “Everyone took this as a joke but it’s really become serious now, and I just want all these teenagers to know that it’s not a game anymore. You’re ruining my job and other actors around the world.”

What are your thoughts about this most recent clown incident? Do you think the clown was asking for it given the reports of the serious creepy clown threats?

[H/T BuzzFeed]