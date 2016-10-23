Guy Gets In Terrifying Car Accident While Filming Himself Singing

A young man driving through heavy rainfall traveling 70 mph captured a frightening moment on camera when his car hydroplaned he rolled off the road while filming himself singing.

During a three to four hour trip that Travis Carpenter makes on a regular basis, he was practicing his singing routine to pass the time. On this particular occasion, he filmed something much more horrifying.

In a matter of seconds, Carpenter goes from singing and driving to having his car completely roll over and off the road. Amazingly he was unhurt in the accident, and you can see the utter shock on his face when he realizes what just happened.

Travis Carpenter uploaded the scary video on his YouTube channel with the caption:

“I was traveling from Indianapolis to Whitewater, WI for a practice weekend with Machine Ultimate. I was going 70mph (speed limit) on I65 north. I travel the 3-4 hours by myself every time and use singing as a way to pass time, and critique it later. At this point I was practicing a nasal type voice on a Casting Crowns song when the crash happened. I was watching the road and saw nothing that caused me to worry. Simply hydroplaned in a heavy rain. My car slid sideways, and then was completely backwards by the time I slid off the road and went down a small hill. I hit a mile marker sign (230) on my way off the road. Here are two of the most amazing parts: I sustained NO injuries. Not even a scratch. And my car took NO mechanical damage and is completely driveable. Only body damage.”

Carpenter was incredibly fortunate to come out of the accident without serious injury. For the rest of us, this can serve as a lesson about driving in wet conditions.

According to Road Driver, the general rule of thumb is to avoid trying to slam on the brake when your car begins hydroplaning. Try not to make any jerky movements with the steering wheel all together. Instead, allow the vehicle to find its own path on the road and then gently let your foot off of the accelerator.

“If you need to brake, do so lightly with gentle pumping actions,” the website says. “If your car has ABS, brake normally.”

