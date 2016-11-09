Grey’s Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Welcomes Baby Girl

Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone gave birth to another baby girl!

Scorsone welcomed her second child, baby girl Paloma Michaela Giles, with husband Rob Giles. The actress shared the exciting news on Instagram on Election Day while also showing her support for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, ET reports.

“I’m with her. Introducing Paloma Michaela Giles. The future is female,” the 35-year-old actress wrote showing off her “I Voted” sticker.

I’m with her. Introducing Paloma Michaela Giles. The future is female. ❤️ A photo posted by @caterinascorsone on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:05pm PST

The couple welcomed their oldest daughter Eliza in July 2012.

This isn’t the only exciting baby news on the Grey’s Anatomy set. Scorsone’s co-star, Camilla Luddington, just announced that she is expecting her first child with longtime beau, actor Matt Alan, in 2017.

Congratulations to the family on their newest addition!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com