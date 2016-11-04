‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Debuts Her Baby Bump

There’s a new “cool mom” in town!

Camilla Luddington and actor boyfriend, Matt Allen are expecting their first child together, as we previously reported.

The British actress announced her happy news on instagram with a pumpkin that read “Baby Arriving Spring 2017” with a caption that showed just how thrilled she is to be heading onto a new adventure,

“I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that ive managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now… I am pregnant!!!!!! This girl gets to be a “cool mom” ha! 😎”

Luddington and Allen are “beyond happy” and have been keeping the secret for months.

Pop 💫 A photo posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:33pm PDT

“Pop,” she simply wrote with the adorable selfie.

