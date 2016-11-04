‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Debuts Her Baby Bump

There’s a new “cool mom” in town!
Camilla Luddington and actor boyfriend, Matt Allen are expecting their first child together, as we previously reported.
I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that ive managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now… I am pregnant!!!!!! This girl gets to be a “cool mom” ha! 😎 We are beyond happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and i cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me!!!! Ill be posting progress pics as the weeks go on but for now i figured id post this pumpkin 🎃 because come spring ill have a belly that size 👍🏼. So much love to you all ❤️ And nods of respect to the few of you who guessed right in the past few months- yes I saw your comments on that ellen/me video 💖!! Love, Camilla xxxx
The British actress announced her happy news on instagram with a pumpkin that read “Baby Arriving Spring 2017” with a caption that showed just how thrilled she is to be heading onto a new adventure,
Luddington and Allen are “beyond happy” and have been keeping the secret for months.
“Pop,” she simply wrote with the adorable selfie.
This story first appeared at Womanista.