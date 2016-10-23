Great White Shark Cuts Off Divers’ Air Supply And Rams Its Way Into Cage

Being close enough to touch a great white shark is terrifying enough, but when one of the massive creatures bites through your air supply and climbs into the shark cage with you, well, that’s a whole other level entirely.



That’s exactly what happened for one group of divers off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico. As they descended into the waters, secure in the shark cage, everything was going smoothly. But shortly after entering the sea, a female great white shark swam over, bit through the hose that supplies the divers with air, and wriggled its way right into the cage with them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The shark swam vertically down into the balcony of the cage, made a sharp turn, and swam right through the bars of the cage,” diver Katie Yonker recounted. “She thrashed around for several seconds and in the process got further lodged into the bars of the cage.”

“In the back of my head I feared the cage would break apart and this would be the end for me,” Yonker said. “I was calm, but felt very, very sad.”

The divers managed to escape the cage, and then the dive team helped free the great white shark. She swam away into the abyss, leaving the terrified divers in shock.

That’s one heck of a near-death experience. See the full video below.

[ H/T Huffington Post ]