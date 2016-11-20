Gleb Savchenko Gets the Flu Before ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season Finale

One of us has the flu😷…well maybe two of us. @glebsavchenkoofficial. Excuse me while I go vitamin C overdose A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Nov 19, 2016 at 11:35am PST

Dancing with the Stars Pro Gleb Savchenko is taking the weekend to rest up after getting the flu.

According to PEOPLE, Savchenko is set to take the stage on Monday with his season 23 dance partner Jana Kramer, and the two could potentially be the winners of the Mirrorball Trophy. The dancers are having to reschedule rehearsals for the weekend so he can rest – but hopes are still high.

The duo will face-off against Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Calvin Johnson and Lindsay Arnold, and James Hinchclife and Sharna Burgess.

If the two are eliminated they will have a mere 24 hours to learn a new dance for the season finale on Tuesday.

A source told PEOPLE Savchenko “can’t imagine not performing on Monday, but it will have to be a game-day decision.”

Dancing with the Stars finale will air on Monday on ABC.

