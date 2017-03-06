New Gilmore Girls Revival In Preliminary Talks At Netflix

It looks like Netflix is wanting to take its nostalgia game up a notch. The popular streaming service has become a major player in the entertainment industry over the years, and last November saw it raise a bar yet again. Last November, Gilmore Girls was given a long-awaited revival when Netflix debuted a sequel miniseries. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life brought fans back to Stars Hollow years years after the show ended to check up on leads like Lorelai and Rory. When the revival ended, the miniseries left fans with a massive cliffhanger which had them stunned.

But don’t worry! It looks like Netflix is on-board with bringing back Gilmore Girls for another round. That is, if they can get a story set in place.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, reported told the UK’s Press Association the site was in “very preliminary” talks over a second revival.

“We hope [it happens],” Sarandos said. “We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino] sure delivered and people were really excited about more. And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

In January, Alexis Bledel talked about her reaction to the franchise’s comeback and whether future episodes were in development. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress said the cast’s main priority was to tell a good story.

“I think that came together in A Year in the Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show would be that it would be about the story and certainly the timing. We want to tell a great story,” she said.

If you have not kept up with the Gilmore Girls revival, then you should know the critically praised miniseries has been a long-awaited one. The series follows the original cast as they live through one year in Stars Hollow. Talent like Milo Ventimiglia, Jared Padalecki, Melissa McCarthy, Sean Gunn, and more feature in the revival.

