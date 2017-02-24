Watch The Classic Edits Of GI Joe PSAs Now In HD

Sometimes the internet can serve as a time machine, taking us back to a certain place and time when things were simpler. Such as the Space Jam website or BrendanFraser.com.

And other times it’s hard to imagine that you ever watched those old low-res, low quality videos small enough to be passed around in an email chain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But an enterprising YouTuber just gave all of the old edited GI Joe Public Service Announcement videos a much needed digital facelift, upscaling the visuals to 1080p.

Filmmaker Eric Fensler originally made the videos that were found on placed like Ebaumsworld (oh, Ebaumsworld) which have since been updated by YouTube users Jose The Bronx Rican and again to HD by L33T GUY.

The videos predate sh*tposting and memes by nearly a decade before those terms even entered into the vernacular. Who can remember the first time they heard the phrase “I’M A COMPUTER. STOP ALL THE DOWNLOADING?”

Yes, the aughts were a much simpler time.

So grab yourself a few pork chop sandwiches, sit back, relax, and be taken back with this compilation clip of every GI Joe PSA from the time of yore, presented here thanks to the glorious wonders of modern technology.

[h/t] the AV Club

More:

·Did The Walking Dead Make A Funny, Major Mistake In Episode 7×10?

·Did Adult Swim Just Reveal Rick And Morty Season 3 Footage?