‘Get Smart’ Actor Dick Gautier Dies at 85

Actor Dick Gautier, who died in the original Broadway production of “Bye, Bye Birdie” passed away at 85, The Wrap reports. Gautier is also well-known for portraying Hymie the Robot on Get Smart. He died Friday night at an assisted living facility in Arcadia, California, after a long illness.

Gautier began his career as a stand-up comedian before taking on the role of Conrad Birdie, the character based on Elvis Presley, in the original 1960 production of “Bye Bye Birdie,” which starred Dick Van Dyke. He went on to receive a tony nomination for the role.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Gautier was only in six episodes over four seasons, the robot was one of the spy sitcom’s most popular characters, possessing strength with a supercomputer for a brain and wires in a compartment in his chest.

Gautier is survived by his wife Tess, daughters Denise and Tess, and son Rand.

MORE NEWS: Angelina Jolie Has Made A New Accusation About Brad Pitt | Kylie Jenner Reveals Stunning New Blonde Hairdo | Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Spent the Night in the Emergency Room

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com