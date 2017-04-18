‘Gerald’s Game’ Producer Reveals Details About Adapting Stephen King’s Novel

There are a lot of things to be excited about this year if you’re a fan of Stephen King, with a TV series based on his novella The Mist coming to Spike TV this summer and a new adaptation of his novel It hitting theaters in September. Another one of his stores, Gerald’s Game, is getting a movie adaptation this year, landing on Netflix at some point. That film’s producer, Trevor Macy, shed some insight on the challenges and rewards of bringing the difficult story to life.

For those unfamiliar with the plot of Gerald’s Game, the book’s synopsis is as follows:

“Once again, Jessie Burlingame has been talked into submitting to her husband, Gerald’s, kinky sex games—something that she’s frankly had enough of, and they never held much charm for her to begin with. So much for a “romantic getaway” at their secluded summer home. After Jessie is handcuffed to the bedposts—and Gerald crosses a line with his wife—the day ends with deadly consequences. Now Jessie is utterly trapped in an isolated lakeside house that has become her prison—and comes face-to-face with her deepest, darkest fears and memories. Her only company is that of the various voices filling her mind… as well as the shadows of nightfall that may conceal an imagined or very real threat right there with her…”

As evidenced by that description, shooting a film with a main character trapped in one location can be tricky, a problem that Macy addressed.

The producer explained to Daily Dead, “I think the challenge with that—if you’re a fan of the book, so much of it takes place internally, in her [Jessie’s] head. So, ‘How do you do that in a cinematic way?’ was the fundamental question when you’re taking that particular book into movie land. It isn’t done quite the way it’s done in the book, but I’m very proud of it, and fortunately Stephen King’s very proud of it, so I think audiences are going to like it.”

Bringing the film to life meant deviating from the source material, but Macy assured fans of the novel that there’s plenty to like about this film.

Macy detailed, “It’s a very faithful adaptation in that way, it’s just that there’s a—I don’t mean to be too cryptic, but I don’t want to give it away [laughs]. There’s a storytelling device that we use that the book doesn’t. It’s really nice to get Stephen King’s support in doing that, even at the script stage, so he feels and we feel that it’s a very faithful adaptation.”

He also mentioned how big of a fan he was of King, revealing, “One of the more fulfilling moments in my professional life was showing this cut to Stephen King and having him tweet how excited he was about it.”

