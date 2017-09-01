George R.R. Martin Releases A Chapter From The Winds Of Winter Online

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the sixth book in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, “The Winds of Winter,” to arrive. Writer George R.R. Martin has decided to give his fans something to hold them over until the book is released: a whole chapter, available on his website.I can’t really tell you anything about the chapter, besides that it takes place in Braavos, gets just a touch meta, and is awesome. To do anything else would be a disservice.Do know that this is not some irrelevant side story and it does contain spoilers. If you’re not caught up on the books, you should not read this chapter. If you are caught up on the books, you should read it as soon as possible before someone spoils its goodness for you.”A Song of Ice and Fire” is the basis for HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” returning for its fourth season on April 6.There’s still no release date for “The Winds of Winter,” but it can’t come soon enough.