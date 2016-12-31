George Michael’s Autopsy Results Inconclusive

The details surrounding George Michael’s death are becoming increasingly perplexing as the autopsy results were inconclusive.

While law enforcement sources have told TMZ that there will be further tests conducted to determine how the late singer passed away on Christmas day, the initial results of the autopsy were unable to explain how the 53-year-old musician died in his sleep.

Medical examiners will be performing toxicology tests, but sources close to the “Faith” singer have refuted claims that there was any evidence whatsoever that Michael overdosed.

The death was called “unexplained but not suspicious,” according to the authorities.

In the past, George Michael struggled with drug addiction. Also, the last pictures taken of the “Careless Whisper” crooner showed that he gained a significant amount of weight.

George Michael died in his home in England on Christmas morning. His boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, found him dead in his bed.

Since his death, a slew of celebrities have taken to social media to paid homage to the fallen pop music icon.

Most recently, legendary musician Elton John performed a tribute to George Michael. However, he was completely overcome with emotion and was struggling to fight back tears back tears during the performance.

On Monday afternoon, pop singer Mariah Carey took to her personal website in order to pen a heartfelt tribute to George Michael, according to E! News. Here’s a small part of what the “We Belong Together” singer shared about after friend’s death:

“George was only 53 at the time of his passing,” she wrote. “He left us way too soon. He was a genius that gave us classics like ‘Faith’ as well as boundary pushing singles ‘I Want Your Sex’ and ‘Father Figure.’ He also gave us the FIRST modern Christmas classic with ‘Last Christmas.’”

Other tributes came from his former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, his ex Kenny Goss, and many others.

What are your thoughts about George Michael’s autopsy results coming back inconclusive?

