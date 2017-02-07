George Lopez Obliterates Woman During Comedy Show

During his latest standup comedy show, George Lopez absolutely obliterated a female heckler.

While performing at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Saturday night, George Lopez made a joke that apparently didn’t sit well with one fan and her friends.

“There are only two rules in the Latino family – don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house,” Lopez said.

Most of the crowd erupted into laughter after the 55-year-old made the race-related joke. However, a woman seated in the front row proceeded to flip Lopez the bird.

When the former Lopez Tonight host saw what the female spectator did, he immediately addressed her actions.

“Sit your f**king a** down,” Lopez said. “I’m talking b*tch, sit your f**king a** down.”

“You paid to see a show, sit your a** down, he said. You can’t take a joke you’re in the wrong motherf**king place.”

“Sit your a** down or get the f*ck outta here.”

Lopez finally gave the woman one last chance.

“You got two choices, shut the f*ck up or get the f*ck out.”

When the woman remained defiant, Lopez finally said, “I tell you what, I’ll make the choice for you, get the f*ck outta here.”

The woman and her three other friends eventually had enough of being berated by George Lopez and they left.

“Four seats just opened up front,” Lopez said as the women walked away.

When George Lopez isn’t snapping at women during his standup sets, the comedian has spent a lot of time and energy criticizing President Donald Trump.

Around the time when the former Apprentice star was being inaugurated, Lopez initiated a protest because Trump didn’t have a Latino member in his cabinet.

“Tomorrow I’m going on a #Brownout in protest of @realDonaldTrump not having a Latino appointed to his cabinet, first time since 1988.”

Tomorrow I’m going on a #Brownout in protest of @realDonaldTrump not having a Latino appointed to his cabinet , first time since 1988 pic.twitter.com/woEyaBjkoh — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017

How would you have reacted if you were at this comedy show when George Lopez destroyed this woman?

[H/T TMZ]