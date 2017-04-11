‘General Hospital’ Star Peter Hansen Dies at 95

Peter Hansen, longtime actor on ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 95 https://t.co/o6HR3PN4mW pic.twitter.com/IMZmDH8Res — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 11, 2017

Peter Hansen, who played the Lee Baldwin on ABC’s General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 95.

Hansen, whose career spanned decades, also starred in movies such as When Worlds Collide and The Savage.

His family announced that he passed away on Sunday in Santa Clarita.

According to his obituary, the lauded actor is survived by son, Rev. Canon Peter Falconer Hansen (Giti), daughter, Gretchen Hansen Chartier (Dr. Robert); grandchildren Allison Severn, Erik Johnson (Aminy) and Jamal Hansen; and great-grandchildren.

