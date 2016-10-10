Gavin Rossdale Says It’s Time to ‘Move On’ After Divorce From Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale is ready to move on after his divorce from Gwen Stefani.

The pair split in 2015, and the rocker spoke to The Sunday Times recently about the media’s continued fixation on the couple’s divorce and subsequent romances.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s like enough already. I’ve got to move on. Everyone has got to move on,” E! News reports Rossdale as saying. “For me, it’s just thinking about the boys and how to prioritize them.”

Stefani and Rossdale have three sons together, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2.

“That’s the driving force behind everything,” Rossdale explained. “You just have to … I don’t know. Somehow you have to put one foot after the other and make it happen.”

Stefani has certainly moved on since the split, embarking on a high-profile romance with country singer Blake Shelton. Stefani and Rossdale share custody of their children, and previously expressed their desire to raise their children in a “happy and healthy environment.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com