Did A Game Of Thrones Star Spoil A Major Death?

Game of Thrones has kind of made a tradition out of having actors of the show drop major spoilers going into a new season; last year, actor Ian McShane found himself in hot water (despite only appearing on the show for all of fifteen minutes!), and now it may be the case that show star Maisie Williams has stepped into the dragon’s den. Or, on the other hand, she could once again be trolling fans (as she’s wont to do).

At a GoT panel during the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss appeared onstage along with cast members that included Williams and her onscreen sister, Sophie Turner. Turner’s hair was still blonde in color, prompting a fan question about why she isn’t back in her Sansa-red color – to which Williams replied with the following (WARNING! POTENTIAL SPOILERS!):

“She’s dead.” Maisie Williams on why Sophie still has blonde hair (instead of red). The panel goes… awkwardly silent. #SXSW #GameofThrones — A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017

Moment goes by, then Benioff says, “Don’t worry, they won’t tell anyone.” Uncomfortable laugh from the audience. #SXSW #GameofThrones — A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017

This is one of those cases where it’s hard to tell if Williams said the truth in disguise as a joke (which is dressed up in truth), or if it’s just the default joke response to any kind of inquiry into a game of thrones character.

…However, this matter is probably quickly settled by pointing out hat Sophie Turner was briefly on fans’ sh*t list for revealing a different season 7 POTENTIAL SPOILER: that Sansa survives season 7, and returns in season 8. So, one of the Stark sisters is definitely guilty of some major spoilage – the question is, which one be revealed as the villain?

Inevitably, we have to watch Game of Thrones season 7 this summer to confirm.

