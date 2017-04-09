‘Game of Thrones’ Star Charlotte Hope Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At British Awards Show

While attending the 2017 Olivier Awards in London on Sunday evening, Game of Thrones star Charlotte Hope revealed a tad more than she intended to on the red carpet when her gown failed to completely cover her chest causing a bit of a nip slip.

In GoT, Hope played Myranda, a servant in the house of House Bolton. She was one of Ramsay Snow’s “bedwarmers” but also assisted him with his sadistic schemes, such as seducing Theon Greyjoy so that Ramsay could castrate him, and she also helped Ramsay and his bloodthirsty hounds hunt a peasant girl simply because Myranda thought the girl prettier than her.

Later Myranda accompanied the Boltons to Winterfell, and witnesses Sansa Stark, Ramsay’s wife-to-be, arrives with Petyr Baelish. She glares at Sansa with jealousy and anger. During Sansa’s stay at Winterfell, Myranda interacts with her again and tells her stories of how cruel and vicious Ramsay is.

At one point Sansa refuses to take her meanness anymore and Myranda points an arrow to her wit the intent of injuring her and leaving her unable to carry a child for Ramsay.

However, this turns out to be the moment that finally sends Theon into rebelling against the Boltons and he rescues Sansa by getting the arrow away from Myranda and then shoving her off the castle wall. She dies on impact.

Some time later, Ramsay discovers her body and pays his respects to her, before letting his dogs eat her body.

So, it’s probably safe to say she won’t be returning for the next season, but hey, people apparently just come back from the dead on that show so anything could happen.

