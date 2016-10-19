Game of Thrones Season 7 Rumors Hint at Battle & Character Alliances

Fans are eagerly waiting for Game of Thrones season 7 and all the mystery that it will reveal. As such, rumors, hints and speculation about GoT has now become more intriguing, as fans of the show and books alike are all in the dark about where the story is headed next.

Today we have some new Game of Thrones season 7 rumors to share and discuss, courtesy of Winter is Coming. The site takes some information about the shows Spanish shooting locales to speculate about some big events that could be happening in the season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Needless to say, POSSIBLE SPOILERS follow.

Winter is Coming points to its sister site Los Siete Reinos for a report about three beach locations that will apparently be used to film a single sequence of the show. That sequence is supposedly Daenerys Targaryen’s naval fleet landing at Dragonstone, her ancestral home that was once held by Stannis Baratheon.

But there’s more to the rumor: Apparently Daenerys could have an important visitor at Dragonstone: her nephew, Jon Snow!

That latter part of the rumor comes from LSR sources who say that actor Kit Harrington is set to film at the Spanish beach locations that would supposedly serve as Dragonstone. Last we saw Jon, he was being hailed as the new King of the North, and was still unaware of this Targaryen secret origin, so this possible meeting between him and Daeny sparks all sorts of exciting questions and speculation about what’s to come.

Meanwhile, Winter is Coming and LSR are looking for info to confirm Kit Harrington’s schedule bringing him to Spain for the shoot.

Would the Jon / Daeny alliance finally fulfill that “Song of Ice and Fire” we’ve heard so much about? Let us know in the comments or @ComicbookNOW!

Game of Thrones returns for season 7 in summer 2017 on HBO.

[Embed id=29782]Game of Thrones[/Embed]