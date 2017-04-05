Fuller House Actress Jodie Sweetin Ordered To Pay Ex $12,000 In Child Support

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin has reached an agreement with her ex-husband, Cody Herpin, that states she will be paying $10k in retroactive child support with an additional $2k per month until 2027.

The deal was made so that the 35-year-old actress would be helping out financially with her eight-year-old daughter until she turns 18.

Jodie Sweetin and her second ex-husband Cody Herpin tied the knot back in 2007. In April of 2008, they had Zoie Laurel May Herpin. However, they called it quits two years later in 2010, according to Daily Mail.

At the time of their divorce, Sweetin sought joint legal and physical custody of their daughter. In the finalized custody agreement, Jodie had to pay $600 a month to support her ex-husband.

Jodie Sweetin was forced to re-visit her custody situation when Herpin filed documents to modify the child support amount. After a hearing was held on February 17, they reached an agreement that detailed how much more Jodie was going to be forced to pay.

Fortunately, they were able to settle the matter and wish to avoid further litigation.

While Jodie Sweetin was able to find a solution with her ex-husband Cody Herpin, she is now going through a tumultuous situation with her ex-fiancé Justin Hodak.

The two called off their engagement in March, and shocking details have surfaced about Jodie’s former significant other. Hodak was arrested multiple times in only 10 days and it was a huge reason behind their split. Learn more here.

Last week, Jodie took to Instagram to speak out about the ordeal for the first time.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out over the past two weeks,” she wrote. “It’s definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends and fans, I’ll be just fine! These two little loves are my everything and we will make it through!! Thank you for all the love!!”

