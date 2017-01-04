Former Politician Accused Of Possibly The Most Horrible Crime Ever

Warning: graphic content.

A retired Pennsylvania politician has been accused of an utterly despicable crime. William Spingler, 75, was charged by the police in Radnor Township with indecently assaulting a 103-year-old woman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spingler was charged with three counts of indecent assault on a person with a mental disability, according to Huffington Post.

The woman Spingler allegedly abused with his mother-in-law from a previous marriage, who suffers from dementia and is in need of 24-hour care.

On three separate occasions in the month of December, employees at the Wayne Center nursing home saw Spingler touching the woman inappropriately.

A nursing home employee explained to law enforcement officials that she witnessed Spingler touching the woman’s breast and moving his hand “around her chest area in a manner that could not be misconstrued with anything else but inappropriate touching.”

According to a nursing home worker, Spingler then returned two days later and touched the woman in an inappropriate manner again.

The criminal complaint says that when he realized he was being watched, Spingler’s “face turned red and he immediately left the facility.”

On December 23, Spingler then returned for a third time and groped the victim again, the police said.

The 103-year-old woman reportedly looked uncomfortable and attempted to pull away from Spingler.

Spingler was thrown in jail on indecent assault charges. He was released after posting $10,000 in bail.

Spingler has been scheduled to appear in court on January 5, and has been ordered by the judge to refrain from having any contact with the woman.

When contacted by Philly.com, Spingler gave no response.

Spingler worked as a real estate agent, and was involved in politics for almost 50 years. In 1968, he was elected to the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners. From 1972 to 1980, Spingler served as a county commissioner. He made a failed attempt to run for Congress in 1986, but would remain involved as a politician as a Radnor commissioner from 1991 until 2015.

What are your thoughts about this awful crime?

MORE: Charles Manson Has Been Taken Out Of Prison, Hospitalized | Missing Church Usher Found Dead In The Most Horrible Way | Mom Accused Of Killing Estranged Kids Gives Horrifying New Statement | Teenager Blogs About Resentment Towards Mother Before Murdering Her | Step Up Actress’ Murder Suspect Claims She Killed Herself | Man Drives Himself To Prison After Stabbing His Father | California Father Gruesomely Killed On Christmas Eve | 14-Year-Old In Captivity Sends Text For Friend To Call 911 Immediately

[H/T Huffington Post]