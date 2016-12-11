Former Pastor Turns Gun On Daughter, Self After Receiving Divorce Papers

56-year-old Daniel Randall and 27-year-old Claire Randall were found dead in Hebron, Maine, on Thursday. The medical examiner reported that Claire died from multiple gunshots and Daniel died of a single gunshot wound to the head. In the kitchen, the words “VOW BREAKER” were spraypainted, amongst other messages.

The bodies of the father and daughter were found in Claire’s home, where she lived with her mother Anita. Earlier in the week, Anita served Daniel with divorce papers. A neighbor discovered the bodies, with Claire’s being in the bathroom and Daniel’s being found on the front porch.

Daniel served as a pastor at First Congregational Church in Bristol, Rhode Island for 12 years, resigning in December 2014. Daniel also served as chaplain in the U.S. Air Force. According to NBC 10, he had also recently completed a 90-day recovery program at a substance abuse center in Portland, Maine.

According to local authorities, Daniel left the recovery center at 10:00 AM on Thursday, purchased a shotgun, and drove home to kill his daughter and himself. Daniel did not have a key to this home and was forced to break in through the garage.

