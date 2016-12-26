Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Welcomes Baby Girl On Christmas Eve

Former Disney Channel star, Christy Carlson Romano just became a first-time mother. The Even Stevens star gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Christmas Eve, just one day shy of her Christmas Day due date. When Romano announced her pregnancy and her due date a few months back, the actress was pretty excited about a Christmas baby.

Romano first made her pregnancy announcement at the 100th Disney Channel Original Movie premiere back in June. The actress had starred in her fair share of Disney Channel Original Movies, as well as being the lead in two shows, including animated show Kim Possible.

“My husband and I are expecting our first child,” she said back in June. “So it seemed only appropriate that I would come back and celebrate with Disney, DCOM style.”

Of course, when it came time to announce that her baby had finally come, she took to Facebook.

“Brendan and I are more than thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella, on December 24th at approximately 4 p.m. Merry Christmas everyone!” Romano posted.

Romano and her husband Brendan Rooney have been together since February 2011, and quickly got engaged in September the same year. However, they did almost wait until 2012 to tie the knot. Their wedding took place on New Year’s Eve in Canada.

Congratulations on the newest addition to your family!

